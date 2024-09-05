TAPE Inc. announces return to TV, online production

TAPE Inc., the production company behind the iconic noontime show “Eat Bulaga!,” has announced its return to producing television and online content following a major corporate overhaul. The production outfit, led by Romeo Jalosjos Sr., shared that it will expand its operations beyond TV to include online content, talent management, recording, film production, concerts and events.

“TAPE Inc. has officially declared its return,” the company said in a statement. Last year, the firm launched TAPE Artist Management Agency, signaling its move into talent management.

“TAPE Inc.’s stockholders have injected fresh capital to propel the company into new business ventures. TAPE Inc. will remain steadfast to upholding fiscal responsibility and implement cost-effective measures.”

“The company nearly settled its outstanding payments to suppliers and has made substantial progress toward its financial commitments with GMA Network Inc.,” it added. / HBL