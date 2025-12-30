Cebu

Tarot, palmistry signal a bright 2026

A MESSAGE FROM THE CARDS. Luzviminda Noel displays a tarot card and shares its message, advising people to adjust to one another for a more successful 2026. She told SunStar Cebu that 2026 will be a year marked with successful people. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
Published on

LUZVIMINDA Noel, a seasoned tarot and palm reader, has been guiding clients with her cards for 49 years now. She started practicing the craft when she was 15 years old and still living in Manila.

GUIDANCE THROUGH THE CARDS. Tarot cards, selected by a customer are laid out on the table as Luzviminda Noel reads them during a session on a sidewalk along Magallanes Street, Cebu City. Noel has been practicing tarot reading and palmistry for 49 years. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA

Now at 64 and living in Cebu for 25 years, Noel continues her craft alongside her younger sister on a sidewalk along Magallanes Street, offering insights into love, career, business, and health.

INSIGHTS IN THE PALM. Luzviminda Noel reads the customer’s palm as they seek guidance and answers about life. She combines palmistry with tarot readings to offer clients with advice on love, career, health, and personal decisions. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA

Revealing her predictions for 2026, Noel forecasted a year filled with successful people.

SIBLING SUPPORT. Luzviminda Noel’s sister listens to a customer before reading the tarot cards they selected during a sidewalk session along Magallanes Street in Cebu City. Like her sister, she helps clients navigate questions about love, career, health, and personal growth through her readings. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA

According to her, there are no major disasters predicted for 2026.

In the realm of politics, she foresaw that a prominent figure would be gone by mid-year. She also predicted a successful Sinulog Festival in 2026.

SHARED GUIDANCE. Luzviminda Noel’s younger sister reads Tarot cards for customers while sitting beside her older sister along Magallanes Street, Cebu City. She follows her sister’s craft, offering guidance and insights to those seeking answers about love, career, health, and life. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA

For each reading, Luzviminda charges P200. She uses both tarot cards and palm lines to provide guidance, a practice she says requires solitude.

Luzviminda, who has never married, continues to draw clients seeking direction and clarity, demonstrating that even decades into her practice, the fascination with tarot and palmistry remains strong. / JCDV

