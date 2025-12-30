Tarot, palmistry signal a bright 2026

LUZVIMINDA Noel, a seasoned tarot and palm reader, has been guiding clients with her cards for 49 years now. She started practicing the craft when she was 15 years old and still living in Manila.
Now at 64 and living in Cebu for 25 years, Noel continues her craft alongside her younger sister on a sidewalk along Magallanes Street, offering insights into love, career, business, and health.
Revealing her predictions for 2026, Noel forecasted a year filled with successful people.
According to her, there are no major disasters predicted for 2026.
In the realm of politics, she foresaw that a prominent figure would be gone by mid-year. She also predicted a successful Sinulog Festival in 2026.
For each reading, Luzviminda charges P200. She uses both tarot cards and palm lines to provide guidance, a practice she says requires solitude.
Luzviminda, who has never married, continues to draw clients seeking direction and clarity, demonstrating that even decades into her practice, the fascination with tarot and palmistry remains strong. / JCDV