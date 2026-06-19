Taruc caps JPGT series with convincing triumph

MANILA – Jakob Taruc triumphed at the ICTSI Eagle Ridge JPGT Championship in General Trias, Cavite on Friday, June 19, 2026, to secure a ticket to the Elite Finals and anchor a powerhouse North boys’ 15-18 squad.

He shot three birdies against two bogeys on the front nine before adding two more birdies against another bogey in the last nine holes to close with a 70.

Taruc secured a three-over 219 total and a dominant 11-stroke victory over Harry Sales, who shot a 77 to finish with a 230 total. Lujo Gomez carded a 76 to claim third place at 231 at the close of the three-month regional series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

“Reaching the finals wasn’t originally part of my plan, so being here feels like a true blessing. Heading into Beverly Place, I was struggling with self-doubt because my game wasn’t quite where I wanted it to be – but I could feel it coming together,” Taruc said in a news release.

“After two rounds at Beverly, my confidence started to return. By the time I arrived at Eagle Ridge, I felt good about my game because my swing was locked in and everything was just working perfectly.”

In the girls’ division, Rafa Anciano carded an 81 for a 242 total, while Levonne Talion settled for second with a 79 for a 244, followed by Kendra Garingalao, who had an 85 for a 249.

With the victory, Anciano concluded the six-leg series with 40 points, while Garingalao finished with 37. They booked the last two spots in the Finals alongside early qualifiers Liza Sarines (42 points) and Mona Sarines (39 points).

The top four finishers from the Luzon and Visayas-Mindanao series are headed for a thrilling, Ryder Cup-style duel at the Pueblo de Oro Country Club in Cagayan de Oro on Aug. 17-20.

“This victory proved to me that I am truly capable of going low. It gave me the validation I needed. Moving forward, I just have to trust myself and my abilities. I feel ready for the Finals now. I just need to do a little bit of tweaking with my iron game to be fully prepared,” Taruc said, joining a formidable North quartet alongside Tristan Padilla, Shinichi Suzuki, and Geoffrey Tan.

Comprising the Southern lineup are Alexis Nailga, Sebastian Sajuela, Clement Ordeneza, and Mhark Fernando III. / PNA