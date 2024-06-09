Task Force: Cargo firm to foot bill to rehab portion of Parian estero

A PRIVATE firm has proposed to foot the bill for the rehabilitation of a portion of Estero de Parian near R. Palma St. in Cebu City, costing P6.8 million.

The project will be shouldered by the Fast Logistics Cargo Forwarding Company, according to retired major general Melquiades Feliciano, the Task Force Gubat sa Baha (TFGB) overseer.

Feliciano said in a text message on Sunday, June 9, 2024, that the P6.8 million will cover any damages incurred as they recover the three-meter easement zone.

The Fast Logistics Cargo Forwarding Company was one of the establishments that encroached on the easement zone near R. Palma St.

The company voluntarily evacuated the area and also offered to cover the construction of riprap along Estero de Parian.

When asked when they the rehabilitation would start, Feliciano said they could start right away, as they already have a program for the project.

Asked who will be the contractor, Feliciano said he does not know.

However, according to the official Facebook page of TFGB, the cargo company hired Yozech Construction to implement the project. Yozech Construction is based in Dipolog City.

Multiple establishments along Estero de Parian that breached the three-meter easement have adhered to the government’s request. The latest to comply was the owner of Gaisano Main. / AML