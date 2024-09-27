Task force created to investigate traffic light system

CEBU CITY Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has formed a task force to investigate reports of overpricing and assess the suitability of the city’s new traffic signal light system.

The decision comes as the modern traffic system, launched in 2020 at a cost of P480 million, has yet to be fully utilized.

Garcia announced the taskforce’s creation following a recent ocular inspection at the IC3 Command Center.

The task force, composed of former Local School Board chairman Raddy Diola, Ernest Herrera, and Cebu City Transportation Office deputy head Kent Francisco Jongoy, will compare the prices of Cebu’s system with those in other cities.

The group will also address observations made by experts from the Metropolitan Manila Development Agency (MMDA).

“Our task force is now carefully assessing whether the system meets the city’s needs,” Garcia said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Garcia expressed concern over constant payment demands from the supplier, despite the system not being fully paid for or turned over to the city government.

The suppliers are Manila-based Triune Electronics Systems Inc. and Cylix Tech CCTV and Smart Surveillance.

MMDA findings revealed that the current system cannot process real-time traffic conditions and lacks safety features for pedestrian crossings. They recommended upgrading the system and housing the Command Center in a dedicated building.

The project, divided into two phases, covers 45 intersections across the city.

Phase 1, covering 18 intersections, was completed in late 2021 at a cost of P232 million. Phase 2, spanning 27 intersections and costing P248 million, remains unfinished.

The new system features underground cables and 184 high-definition cameras with artificial intelligence capabilities for traffic flow detection and automatic signal timing adjustment. The cameras can also capture license plate numbers and images of individuals inside vehicles.

The investigation aims to ensure the system meets the city’s needs and is appropriately priced.

Garcia said that while the project has already been contracted and bid out, it’s crucial to verify its suitability and cost-effectiveness. / EHP