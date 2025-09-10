Task force to check lifestyle of officials

A MEMBER of the Cebu City Council has called for a lifestyle check on all officials of the Cebu City Government, whether elected or appointed.

During the Council’s regular session on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales proposed the creation of a local integrity and lifestyle audit task force that would conduct lifestyle checks.

Andales said the initiative is meant to address public concerns on accountability and restore trust in the local government.

“This is not about politics; this is about restoring trust and confidence in the government,” said Andales, citing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive on government-wide audits following anomalous flood-control projects.

“The call for transparency in government has grown louder and louder, not just from the watchdogs and civil societies, but from our ordinary Cebuanos, our constituents, who deserve nothing less than honest governance,” he said.

Andales explained that Cebu City is not immune from irregularities in fund disbursement.

He said lifestyle checks should not be seen as a witch hunt or political tool but as a way to ensure integrity.

Under R.A. 3019 or the Anti-graft and Corrupt Practices Act, public officials are prohibited from acquiring unexplained wealth.

Andales said examining the officials’ Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) would be a key component of the lifestyle audit.

The proposed task force would include representatives from the City Government’s Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) and City Legal Office in coordination with the Office of the Ombudsman, Commission on Audit (COA), and the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

He also suggested anonymous tip lines, digital platforms, and citizen feedback as anti-corruption tools.

Andales believes the measure would not only deter corruption but also show Cebu City’s commitment to ethical governance.

He urged Mayor Nestor Archival, through the City Administrator, to draft guidelines and procedures alongside oversight agencies.

Andales’ proposal was approved unanimously by the Council. / EHP