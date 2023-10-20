Taste the love at Te’Amo café

Many cafés start with a concept which either blossoms into sensations or quietly vanishes into obscurity. But then there are these café owners who are fearless enough to keep shaking things up until they hit the sweet spot.

Along a parallel path to Te’Amo café’s journey, which commenced as a humble milk tea kiosk, transformed into a cozy nook, offering a wider array of choices to adapt to changing consumer preferences and growing health awareness.

This continuous exploration encouraged Te’Amo to find its perfect stride.

“We started out as a milk tea shop, and then after some time, during the pandemic, I started baking. Now it’s a combination of food and drink, which makes it more fitting for a café. As you go on, milk tea is very loaded with sugar; that’s why we moved into a café with more offerings,” said owner Pia Jasmine Visaya.

According to her, their initial focus was primarily on pastries, including cookies and brownies. However, they have since expanded their menu to encompass a wide variety of offerings, ranging from comforting pumpkin soups to flavorful roasted chicken, herbed pork chops and a delightful selection of rice bowls and pastas.

Pia, originally from Iloilo, found love with a Cebuano, Dave Kevin Visaya, and together, they uncovered a gem that’s quickly becoming a local favorite. In her words, Pia emphasizes one of the most charming aspects of Te’Amo—its unique location. Nestled inside Hotel One, Te’Amo shatters preconceived notions, making it clear that there are no barriers to enjoying the warm and inviting atmosphere of a café tucked away inside a hotel. The café’s accessibility and open-hearted welcome are part of what sets it apart, creating an inviting space where patrons can relax and for most of its customers, study.

“A lot of students come here to study and conduct projects. That’s why what you can see here are people bringing laptops and books. I’m happy to welcome students and help them study at ease,” said Pia.

The hotel, owned by a friend of Pia, wholeheartedly embraces the idea of entrusting Te’Amo with curating the culinary experience for its esteemed guests. This welcoming approach underscores the partnership between the café and the hotel, ensuring that not only the ambiance but also the delectable food offerings make each guest’s visit truly memorable.

“The owner of Hotel One is my friend, and said they don’t want to worry about the food section of their business. They allowed me to set-up here first during Sinulog 2020 until we talked about opening a cafe inside the hotel, which I gladly accepted,” said Pia.

Patrons are greeted with a chic contrast of monochrome patterns, complemented by pops of invigorating yellow accents which is Pia’s favorite color. Te’Amo maintains a bright and comforting ambiance that allows patrons to enjoy the view of Juana Osmeña’s busy street.

Te’Amo provides the ideal setting for memorable moments with friends or a romantic date. The menu is a delightful fusion of Instagram-worthy and delicious options, featuring teas and juices to lattes, coffee, non-coffee delights, frappes and rejuvenating smoothies. Complementing the drinks are delectable all-day breakfast meals, munchies, sandwiches and a host of other mouthwatering treats. Whether it’s a refreshing pick-me-up or a satisfying meal, Te’Amo offers a little something for everyone to savor and share.

Dave mentioned that Te’Amo’s mission is to be a hub that actively supports businesses and various community initiatives. Te’Amo plays the role of a welcoming host, accommodating a wide range of events, from e-sports gatherings, K-pop fanclub get-togethers and school projects to providing a platform for struggling businesses to showcase their offerings.

“We are trying to be that space and stay true to Te’Amo, which means love for the business and love for the community,” said Dave.

Indeed, Te’Amo’s commitment to community perfectly encapsulates the essence of its name. By being an active supporter of businesses and various community endeavors, the café embodies the spirit of love not only through its inviting atmosphere and offerings but also through its dedication to fostering connections and goodwill within the local community.

Te’Amo is conveniently situated on Juana Osmeña St., Cebu City, on the second floor of Hotel One. It is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.