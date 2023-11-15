Tatay Rudy’s edges Emmanuelites, off to semis in UP-Cebu Alumni Hoops

THE reigning champions Tatay Rudy’s defeated the Emmanuelites, 65-59, to barge into the semifinals of the University of the Philippines Cebu Alumni Basketball League Season 2 on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at the Sacred Heart Center gym.

Tatay Rudy’s was in a dogfight all evening with the younger Emmanuelites giving the opposing players a run for their money.

However, Michael Malinao stepped up and had 18 points, four rebounds and three assists to tow Tatay Rudy’s to the victory.

Meanwhile, in other quarterfinal matches, the top-seeded Young Lethals ousted the Fresh Legs, 82-59. Erik Perpetua registered 14 points, two boards and two dimes to pace the undefeated Young Lethals.

The second-seeded Dosmil also made short work of the U.P. Icons, winning by 21 points, 65-44. Mark Tero had 18 points, three rebounds and two assists to help the Dosmil register the easy win.

The U.P. Legends, though, dragged last season’s runners-up, the Duggies to a winner-take-all match for the last semis berth after defeating the latter, 81-67. The fourth-ranked Duggies hold a twice-to-beat advantage over the fifth-seeded Legends.

Athletic wingman Junie Alejandro sparked the win for the Legends with his 27 points, seven boards and two dimes.