Tattoo artist conquers Everest Base Camp

PROFESSIONAL tattoo artist Wendell Denglauso, a resident of Cordova, swapped his needle for trekking poles and successfully completed the challenging Everest Base Camp (EBC) expedition in Nepal.

The journey, known for its high altitude and demanding terrain, took place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 10, 2025. Along with two other Cebuanos, Denglauso completed the 130-kilometer trek to EBC, which sits at an elevation of 5,364 meters (17,598 feet). He reached the base camp on Oct. 7, marking a significant personal achievement in the Himalayas.

The Municipality of Cordova publicly lauded Denglauso, who originally hails from Dumanjug, for his feat.

The Scale of Everest

While EBC is the trekker’s goal, it serves as the staging point for climbers aiming for the summit of Mount Everest at 8,848.86 meters. Mountaineers face a series of even more extreme high-altitude camps:

Camp I at 6,065 meters through the Khumbu Icefall.

Camp IV (South Col) at 7,900 meters, the final stop before entering the treacherous “death zone” above 8,000 meters.

Climbers spend weeks acclimatizing to cope with critically low oxygen levels and high risk of altitude sickness, underscoring the formidable environment surrounding Denglauso’s journey.

Permits

Trekking to EBC requires mandatory permits, as the area is protected:

The Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality Permit that costs NPR 2,000 or approximately P834, obtained at checkpoints like Lukla.

The Sagarmatha National Park Entry Permit at NPR 3,000 or approximately P1,232 for foreign nationals, supporting conservation in the Unesco World Heritage Site.

Denglauso’s success demonstrates that the focus and dedication honed in the creative arts can translate to conquering some of the world’s greatest physical challenges. / DPC