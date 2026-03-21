Tax breaks eyed to boost senior jobs

A PROPOSED ordinance authored by Cebu City Councilor Sisinio Andales seeking to expand employment opportunities for senior citizens is now under consideration by the City Council, with lawmakers pushing for greater private sector participation through incentives.

The measure, endorsed by the committee on senior citizens affairs, chaired by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., aims to address the growing number of elderly residents who remain capable of working but face limited job opportunities.

In its committee report, the panel emphasized that many senior citizens in Cebu City are still physically fit, experienced and willing to contribute to the workforce, but are often hindered by age-related discrimination, the lack of structured job placement programs and limited incentives for businesses.

“The city has a significant and increasing population of senior citizens who continue to possess valuable skills and institutional knowledge. However, opportunities for them to remain economically productive remain scarce,” the committee noted.

The proposed ordinance is based on national laws, including the 1987 Constitution and the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, which promote the welfare and active participation of senior citizens. It is also supported by the Local Government Code of 1991, which allows local governments to pass measures for the public good.

Incentives

Under the proposal, business establishments in Cebu City with at least 10 employees are encouraged to hire senior citizens, equivalent to at least 10 percent of their workforce, where feasible.

To encourage compliance, companies that meet the target may avail themselves of a two percent deduction from their annual business taxes payable to the City Government. This incentive is on top of benefits already provided under national law.

The ordinance highlights that participation remains voluntary, recognizing that certain industries may not be suited for elderly workers. Establishments engaged in physically demanding work, such as heavy construction, may be exempt, provided they can justify operational limitations.

To ensure job readiness, senior citizen applicants must be Cebu City residents, medically and mentally fit as certified by licensed professionals and capable of performing assigned tasks. The measure also mandates the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca), in coordination with the Department of Manpower Development and Placement and the Department of Labor and Employment, to establish support systems such as a registry of qualified senior job seekers, skills matching and training programs.

Osca will be required to submit annual reports on the program’s implementation and results, while businesses must keep records to prove compliance.

The committee said the ordinance will help seniors stay active, reduce dependency and improve their quality of life.

It also recommended approving the measure and holding a public hearing to gather feedback from senior citizens, businesses and government agencies. / CAV