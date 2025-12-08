Tax deadlines extended to aid residents, biz hit by disasters

IN A continued effort to support residents and local businesses recovering from recent calamities, the Sangguniang Bayan of San Remigio has approved two key resolutions extending deadlines for business permit payments and real property tax discounts until 2026.

Resolution No. 363-2025, authored by Councilor Miguel Maria Martinez, outlines that business permit payments are extended to March 31, 2026, for both new applications and renewals without penalties.

The extension is aimed at providing relief to entrepreneurs severely affected by a series of disasters, including the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in September 2025, as well as Typhoon Tino and Super Typhoon Uwan. Town officials, speaking on the record, said that many local businesses sustained significant damage, prompting the need for more flexible recovery measures. Local officials affirmed that prioritizing safety, welfare, and economic recovery remains at the forefront of San Remigio’s efforts.

Meanwhile, Martinez’s Resolution No. 362-2025 also extends the period for property owners to avail of the 20 percent discount on Real Property Tax payments until June 30, 2026. The resolution stressed that this extension is another form of assistance for property owners affected during the recent calamities.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on Sept. 30 left the region reeling, destroying or severely damaging dozens of homes and claiming more than 20 lives. In San Remigio, at least 60 sinkholes were reported that led to over 200 families being forced to evacuate, as some neighborhoods were declared no-build zones due to ground instability. The tremors also damaged historical structures, including churches, and disrupted local businesses and public facilities. / DPC