Tax Notes: Availability of update of taxpayer classification and resumption of business registration in ORUS

Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 113-2024 highlights the availability of the application for update of taxpayer classification through the “Update Information” functionality and the resumption of business registration and other registration-related transactions in the online registration and update system (ORUS) starting Oct. 1, 2024, and Oct. 10, 2024, respectively.

A. Application for update of taxpayer classification in ORUS

Per Republic Act 11976, known as the Ease of Paying Taxes Act, taxpayers shall be classified into micro, small, medium and large taxpayers based on their annual gross sales from their business ranging from P3,000,000 to more than P1,000,000,000.

For those taxpayers who want to update their taxpayer classification, they shall access ORUS and follow the procedures as follows:

1. Log in to your ORUS account. If there is no ORUS account, the taxpayer should create an ORUS account.

2. Go to “Update Information.”

3. Select “Correction/Change/Update of Registration” andclick the “Update Information” button.

4. Select “Head Office” and click the “Validate” button.

5. Select “Change/Update of Taxpayer Classification” under the section “Information to Update.”

6. Select the desired taxpayer classification and provide the necessary supporting documents under the “Add Attachment” button.

7. Review the details on the summary page, check all the boxes and click the “Submit Application” button. A pop-up message shall be displayed reflecting the Application Reference Number and the RDO where the application shall be processed.

Taxpayers applying for a change in taxpayer classification shall receive an email upon successful submission of the application. An upgrade of taxpayer classification (e.g., from small to medium taxpayer) and downgrade of taxpayer application from small to micro taxpayer shall be automatically approved. On the other hand, downgrade of taxpayer classification (e.g., from large to medium taxpayer) shall be subject to the manual approval of the Revenue District Office (RDO) within seven working days from the date of submission of application. The taxpayer shall be notified by the concerned RDO of the decision of the application through email, registered mail, or any other possible means.

B. Resumption of Business Registration in ORUS

The following existing business registration and other registration-related transaction functionalities and features are now available in ORUS:

1. Registration of business and issuance of electronic Certificate of Registration and authority to print with electronic payment (e-Payment) of loose documentary stamp tax

2. Registration of a new branch

3. Subsequent application for authority to print

Taxpayers who have an existing ORUS account may access and avail themselves of the online registration updates and other functionalities by logging in to the system, while those who don’t have an ORUS account and opt to use the online registration-related facilities are required to create an account in ORUS following the guidelines prescribed under RMC 122-2022.

Please be guided accordingly.

Source:

P&A Grant Thornton

Certified Public Accountants