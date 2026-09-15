Tax Notes: BIR clarification on VAT refund eligibility for export-oriented enterprises

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) issued Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 96-2026 to clarify the VAT refund rules for export-oriented enterprises (EOEs) under RMC 37-2025. The clarification addresses uncertainties arising amid the transition to the VAT zero-rating certification framework introduced under the Create More Act.

Under RMC 37-2025, EOEs that incurred VAT on local purchases and importations following the effectivity of the Create More Act were allowed to claim VAT refunds while the VAT zero-rating certification process was being implemented. However, because VAT zero-rating certifications were issued on different dates during 2025, questions arose on whether VAT incurred before certification remained

refundable.

To address this, RMC 96-2026 clarifies that qualified EOEs may claim VAT refunds for passed-on VAT on local purchases and importations attributable to zero-rated sales from Nov. 28, 2024, the effectivity date of the Create More Act, until the date of issuance of their VAT zero-rating certification by the Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), provided that the DTI-EMB VAT zero-rating certification was issued within the prescribed transitory period ending Dec. 31, 2025.

The clarification provides greater certainty for qualified EOEs by confirming that refundable input VAT incurred during the transition period may still be recovered despite delays in obtaining certification. However, EOEs that failed to secure the required DTI-EMB certification, including during the transitory period, are not entitled to VAT refunds for the immediately succeeding year, although any unused input VAT may still be carried forward and applied against future VAT liabilities in accordance with existing rules.

Affected taxpayers should evaluate whether they incurred passed-on VAT during the transition period that may qualify for a refund. EOEs should likewise ensure that their DTI-EMB certification and supporting documents are complete, as refund claims remain subject to the substantiation, attribution and verification requirements under Section 112 of the Tax Code and existing BIR regulations.

Source:

P&A Grant Thornton

Certified Public Accountants