Tax notes: BIR clarifies deadline for submission of attachments to 2025 Annual Income Tax Returns

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has issued Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 39-2026 to clarify the deadline for the submission of required attachments to the 2025 Annual Income Tax Returns (AITRs), following the filing extension earlier granted under RMC 30-2026. The circular addresses common questions raised by taxpayers regarding the timing of attachment submission through the Electronic Audited Financial Statements (eAFS) system.

Nature and purpose

RMC 39-2026 reiterates that the extension granted for the filing of the 2025 AITRs also applies to the submission of required attachments. The clarification aims to ensure uniform compliance and to avoid confusion among taxpayers who electronically file their returns on different dates within the extended period.

Clarified deadlines

The BIR provides the following guidance for taxpayers who electronically file BIR Form 1701 (Annual Income Tax Return for Individuals, including mixed income earners, estates and trusts):

• Taxpayers who file their AITRs on or before 15 April 2026 may submit the applicable attachments through eAFS until May 15, 2026.

• Taxpayers who file their AITRs after April 15 but on or before May 15, 2026, are likewise allowed to submit the required attachments until May 15, 2026.

• Even where the AITR is filed exactly on May 15, 2026, the deadline for submission of attachments through eAFS remains May 15, 2026.

Practical implications

Taxpayers should note that while the filing and payment deadlines for the 2025 AITRs were extended, the final and uniform deadline for submitting all required attachments through eAFS is May 15, 2026, regardless of the actual date of electronic filing within the extended period. Incomplete or late submission of attachments may still expose taxpayers to penalties or compliance issues.

Taxpayers are advised to complete the preparation and uploading of all required attachments ahead of the deadline to ensure full compliance and avoid last‑minute technical or administrative concerns.

Please be guided accordingly.

Source:

P&A Grant Thornton

Certified Public Accountant