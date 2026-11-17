The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), through Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 116-2026, clarified the filing deadlines for the submissions relating to tax assessments, investigations, and refund claims when the due date falls on a day covered by a declared work-from-home (WFH) arrangement for government offices.
Under RMC 116-2026, if the deadline for filing falls on a declared WFH day, the due date shall be extended to the next business day when BIR personnel are required to report on-site. This applies to the following submissions:
1. Compliance with a Subpoena Duces Tecum;
2. Explanation to a Notice of Discrepancy;
3. Submission of documents for Discussion of Discrepancy;
4. Reply to a Preliminary Assessment Notice;
5. Protest against Formal Letter Demand/Final Assessment Notice;
6. Submission of supporting documents to a Request for Reinvestigation;
7. Request for Reconsideration of the Final Decision on Disputed Assessment;
8. Application for tax credit or refund under Sections 112, 135-A, and 204(C) of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC) of 1997, as amended; and
9. Request for Reconsideration of the full/partial denial of VAT/Excise Tax refund claim under Sections 112 and 135-A of the NIRC of 1997, as amended.
The extension also applies when the WFH arrangement covers only part of the day, whether in the morning or the afternoon.
RMC No. 116-2026 shall take effect immediately.
Source:
P&A Grant Thornton
Certified Public Accountants