The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), through Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 116-2026, clarified the filing deadlines for the submissions relating to tax assessments, investigations, and refund claims when the due date falls on a day covered by a declared work-from-home (WFH) arrangement for government offices.

Under RMC 116-2026, if the deadline for filing falls on a declared WFH day, the due date shall be extended to the next business day when BIR personnel are required to report on-site. This applies to the following submissions:

1. Compliance with a Subpoena Duces Tecum;

2. Explanation to a Notice of Discrepancy;

3. Submission of documents for Discussion of Discrepancy;

4. Reply to a Preliminary Assessment Notice;

5. Protest against Formal Letter Demand/Final Assessment Notice;

6. Submission of supporting documents to a Request for Reinvestigation;

7. Request for Reconsideration of the Final Decision on Disputed Assessment;

8. Application for tax credit or refund under Sections 112, 135-A, and 204(C) of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC) of 1997, as amended; and

9. Request for Reconsideration of the full/partial denial of VAT/Excise Tax refund claim under Sections 112 and 135-A of the NIRC of 1997, as amended.

The extension also applies when the WFH arrangement covers only part of the day, whether in the morning or the afternoon.

RMC No. 116-2026 shall take effect immediately.

Source:

P&A Grant Thornton

Certified Public Accountants