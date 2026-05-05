Tax notes: BIR enables digital access to TIN IDs through the eGovPH mobile app

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) continues to strengthen the government’s digitalization initiatives by expanding access to the Digital Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) ID through the eGovPH mobile application, following the issuance of Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 342026 on April 28, 2026. The Digital TIN ID was first introduced in 2023 under RMC 1202023, which announced its availability as an additional functionality of the BIR Online Registration and Update System (Orus.

Nature and purpose

The BIR Digital TIN ID is an official electronic identification that reflects a taxpayer’s name, TIN, and other basic registration details. It supports electronic presentation and verification for transactions such as TIN verification for government and private transactions, as well as registration and compliance requirements with the BIR. The use of a Digital TIN ID reduces reliance on physical documents, consistent with the BIR’s paperless initiatives, while improving transaction speed and convenience for taxpayers.

Access guidelines

Taxpayers may generally:

Download and install the eGovPH mobile application from official application stores;

Register or log in using verified credentials;

Link or retrieve taxpayer information within the eGovPH mobile application; and,

View and present the Digital TIN ID directly from their mobile device.

Validity and verification

The BIR Digital TIN ID generated through ORUS and accessed via the eGovPH mobile application is recognized as a valid government-issued ID, subject to applicable authentication and verification procedures as follows:

Orus – Online verification by scanning the QR Code; and,

EGovPH – Actual presentation within the eGovPH mobile application

The Digital TIN ID from eGovPH mobile application is available starting 24 April 2026.

Please be guided accordingly.

Source:

P&A Grant Thornton

Certified Public Accountants