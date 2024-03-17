Tax Notes: BIR expands the means of publication for BIR issuances

In line with the objective of continuous enhancement of operational efficiency and effectiveness, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has issued Revenue Regulations 2-2024, which expands the means of publication for BIR issuances.

Pursuant to Sections 40 and 47 of Republic Act 11976, otherwise known as the “Ease of Paying Taxes Act,” the BIR may use any electronic means of publication on the BIR’s official website, the Official Gazette, or a newspaper of general circulation for the following BIR issuances:

1. Revenue Regulations;

2. Revenue Memorandum Circulars;

3. Revenue Memorandum Orders;

4. Other revenue issuances;

5. Classification of taxpayers, including, but not limited to, top withholding agents;

6. Cannot be Located (CBL) taxpayers;

7. Revised Schedules of Zonal Values;

8. List of seized, foreclosed, and acquired properties for sale;

9.Notice of sale, foreclosed, and acquired properties;

10. Information materials, such as but not limited to press releases, announcements and advisories; and

11. Other similar documents or materials that require publication.

Please be guided accordingly.

Source:

P&;A Grant Thornton

Certified Public Accountants