Tax Notes: BIR grants tax deadline extension to earthquake-affected Cebu RDOs

Following the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the province of Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has issued Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 88-2025, granting an extension of statutory deadlines for tax filing, payment and submission of required documents for affected taxpayers.

Who is covered by the extension?

The extension applies to taxpayers and BIR personnel under these Revenue District Offices (RDOs):

• RDO No. 80 – Mandaue City;

• RDO No. 81 – Cebu City North;

• RDO No. 82 – Cebu City South;

• RDO No. 83 – Talisay City; and,

• RDO No. 123 – Large Taxpayers Division – Cebu.

Authorised Agent Banks (AABs) within the affected RDOs are also covered, ensuring taxpayers can continue filing and remitting payments through official channels during the extension period.

What is the new deadline?

All tax filing, payment, and submission deadlines originally due in October 2025 are extended to Oct. 31, 2025. Taxpayers who comply within this period will not incur penalties, surcharges, or interest.

This measure aims to ease administrative burdens in affected areas while supporting continued compliance with tax regulations.

Please be guided accordingly.

Source:

P&A Grant Thornton

Certified Public Accountants