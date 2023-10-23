Tax Notes: BIR launches Taxpayer’s Registration-Related Applications (TRRA) portal

In a move aimed at modernizing and simplifying taxpayer services, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) officially made available the Taxpayer Registration-Related Application (TRRA) portal last Oct. 16, 2023. The TRRA portal is accessible through the BIR eServices icon located at https://www.bir.gov.ph.

The TRRA offers a convenient alternative for submitting registration-related transaction applications to the BIR. It enables applicants to attach scanned copies of all the required documents and transmit them via email to the respective BIR Revenue District Office (RDO) for the following transactions:

1) Application for TIN of taxpayers with transactions classified under Executive Order 98 and One-Time Transaction;

2) Registration of Overseas Filipino Workers and Non-Resident Citizens;

3) Application for Authority to Print;

4) Updating of e-mail address using Application Sheet Form S1905;

5) Transfer of registration of employees and other non-business taxpayers; and

6) Updating of maiden name for married female taxpayers.

To carry out the aforementioned registration-related transactions, taxpayer-applicants should perform the following:

1) Scan all the required documentary requirements in PDF copy not exceeding 4MB file size per file. The checklist of documentary requirements and the applicable form can be accessed by clicking the desired application in TRRA portal.

2) Select the frontline service to be availed of or the type of application.

3) Select the RDO where the applicant is registered. In case the taxpayer is applying for TIN, the system will determine the RDO based on the address provided. Then, click the “Email your Application” button.

If the taxpayer’s email program does not open after clicking the above button, the taxpayer shall send the application (scanned documents) to the email address that will appear in the TRRA Portal based on the RDO selection. An email acknowledgement of the receipt of the application from the official email address of the concerned RDO shall be received by the taxpayer-applicant within three working days from the date of the email acknowledgement receipt of the complete documentary requirements.

4) An email notification will be sent to the email address indicated in the taxpayer-applicant’s Application Form once the application has been successfully processed. In case of incomplete requirements, issues, or concerns in the application, a BIR officer shall contact the taxpayer.

Please be guided accordingly.

Source:

P&A Grant Thornton

Certified Public Accountants