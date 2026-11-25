Access to government information is an important component of transparency and accountability. To strengthen the public’s right to information and streamline the request process, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) issued RMC 117-2026 on Nov. 10, 2026, circularizing the Revised People’s Freedom of Information (FOI) Manual of the BIR. The updated manual provides clearer guidelines on how FOI requests are received, evaluated, and resolved.

Under the revised rules, individuals may request information from the BIR through traditional channels or electronically via the government’s FOI portal. To promote accountability and consistency, the BIR has designated FOI Receiving Officers and FOI Decision Makers who will oversee the handling of requests and the release of information.

Generally, the BIR must act on FOI requests within 15 working days from receipt. However, additional time may be granted when requests involve extensive research, voluminous records, or other exceptional circumstances.

The manual likewise provides procedures for requesting clarification from applicants and allows appeals when a request is denied or only partially approved.

One notable feature of the revised framework is the adoption of the government’s “No Wrong Door” policy. If the requested information is not within the custody of the BIR, the request may be referred to the appropriate government office rather than simply being rejected. This helps ensure that citizens are directed to the agency best positioned to provide the information being sought.

To further streamline the process, the BIR has introduced standardized forms and templates covering the entire FOI procedure, including request forms, notices of approval or denial, requests for clarification, requests for extension, and referral notices. These measures are intended to promote uniform handling of FOI requests across BIR offices nationwide.

While the revised manual promotes transparency and public access to information, it also preserves important safeguards. Information protected under the National Internal Revenue Code, the Data Privacy Act, banking secrecy laws, executive privilege, and other recognized exceptions to the right of access remain confidential and exempt from disclosure. Taxpayer information continues to enjoy statutory protection.

By modernizing its FOI procedures, the BIR seeks to make information requests more accessible and efficient while maintaining the confidentiality of protected information. Taxpayers and other stakeholders are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the revised guidelines when seeking information from the Bureau.

Source:

P&A Grant Thornton

Certified Public Accountants