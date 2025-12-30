Tax Notes: Clarification on documentary requirements for VAT zero-rating on local purchases

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) released Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) No. 66-2025 on July 2, 2025, to clarify the documents required when Registered Business Enterprises (RBEs) apply the zero percent Value-Added Tax (VAT) rate on local purchases of goods and services.

Previously, RBEs had to submit two documents to their suppliers:

1. A VAT Zero-Rating Certificate issued by the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA); and

2. A sworn declaration confirming that the goods or services purchased would be used exclusively for export activities.

Under the new circular, the sworn declaration is no longer required. The VAT Zero-Rating Certificate from the IPA will now serve as the primary document for suppliers to apply the zero percent VAT rate. This update follows the issuance of RR No. 10-2025. The BIR also noted that it still has the authority to conduct post-audit checks to verify that the purchases are directly related to the registered project or activity of the RBE.

Repealing Clause

All previous revenue issuances and BIR rulings inconsistent with this circular are amended, modified, or revoked accordingly.

Effectivity

RMC No. 66-2025 took effect immediately upon issuance.

Please be guided accordingly.

Source:

P&A Grant Thornton