Tax Notes: Frequently asked questions relative to the filing and payment of taxes under the EOPT Act

The Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 87-2024 aims to provide clarity on the filing of tax returns and payment of taxes under Section 3 of Revenue Regulations (RR) 4-2024, which implements the “Ease of Paying Taxes (EOPT) Act.” It reaffirms that existing mandates requiring the use of the Electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS) remain in effect, as these mandates are consistent with the provisions of the new regulation.

Under this regulation, all tax returns are required to be filed electronically. Taxpayers currently enrolled in eFPS are expected to continue using this platform, though they may utilize the eBIRForms facility if eFPS becomes unavailable. Manual filing is permitted only in specific circumstances, such as when electronic platforms like eFPS, eBIRForms, and Tax Software Providers (TSPs) are non-operational, or when the required tax return form is not available on these platforms. Additionally, the Commissioner of Internal Revenue may authorize manual filing for justifiable reasons.

The circular details the process for making tax payments, emphasizing that taxpayers may file returns and pay taxes electronically through eFPS, eBIRForms, or TSPs. Taxpayers required to use eFPS but not yet enrolled in the system may use eBIRForms for e-filing and pay taxes electronically or manually until their eFPS enrollment is approved.

If the electronic platforms are unavailable, taxpayers are permitted to manually file and pay taxes at any Revenue Collection Officer (RCO) or Authorized Agent Bank (AAB). It is important to note that RCOs are authorized to accept cash payments up to P20,000, while there is no limit on payments made via check.

The circular also addresses the submission of attachments to tax returns, stipulating that these documents must be submitted electronically through the Electronic Audited Financial Statements (eAFS) or eSubmission Facility. Should these facilities be unavailable, taxpayers may manually submit attachments to the appropriate Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) district office.

Furthermore, the circular eliminates the 25 percent surcharge previously imposed for “wrong venue” filings, ensuring that taxpayers who pay taxes at an AAB outside the jurisdiction of their registered Revenue District Office (RDO) will no longer be penalized. In instances of late filing, taxpayers are required to visit their RDO for the computation of penalties before paying the taxes at any AAB.

Finally, the circular provides specific guidelines for the issuance of checks as a mode of tax payment. The preparation of checks must be tailored according to whether the payment is made to an AAB or an RCO. In situations where an AAB’s system is offline, taxpayers are allowed to transfer to another branch of the same AAB, provided they clearly note the new branch’s name, their own name, and their Taxpayer Identification Number on the reverse side of the check. These measures aim to enhance compliance and efficiency by simplifying the tax filing and payment process.

Please be guided accordingly.

Source:

P&A Grant Thornton

Certified Public Accountants