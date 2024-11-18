Tax Notes: Guidelines on the proper sale and affixture of loose documentary stamps to taxable documents

Due to the improper use of loose Documentary Stamp Tax (DST) as well as the observed sale of loose documentary stamps through online platforms or physical stores, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has issued guidelines on the proper sale and affixture of loose documentary stamps to taxable documents.

In Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 092-2024, the BIR stated that only specialized revenue collecting officers (SRCO) or revenue collection officers (RCO) assigned at the National Office and Revenue District Office (RDO) of the BIR are authorized to sell loose documentary stamps.

A single piece of loose documentary stamp shall only be purchased and sold by the SRCO or RCO for each taxable document where the DST due does not exceed P30. The SRCO or RCO shall also require the presentation of the original copy of the duly signed taxable document to which the DST will be affixed.

Additionally, the SRCO or RCO shall be responsible for affixing the loose documentary stamp to the lower portion of the taxable document, canceling the stamp by drawing two lines across it (extending to portions of the document to which it is affixed), and indicating the date of affixture. This process is done by perforation or through the use of a mechanical dater to render the stamp unusable, after which the taxable document, with the duly canceled documentary stamp, will be released.

In RMC 112-2024, the BIR further clarified that the above requirement shall not apply to Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) applications. Hence, taxpayers applying for TCC shall be allowed to purchase a loose documentary stamp as part of documentary requirements under the BIR Citizen’s Charter.

Taxpayers issuing taxable documents with a tax due of no more than P30, such as schools and universities, except those using the eDST System or covered by RR 2-2023, are allowed to purchase two or more pieces of loose documentary stamps. To do so, the taxpayer must submit a written letter on the official letterhead, duly signed by the taxpayer or their authorized representative, requesting the purchase of loose documentary stamps. The letter must include details such as the number of loose documentary stamps being purchased, the purpose for which the stamps will be used, and the name of the taxable document to which the stamps will be affixed.

Please be guided accordingly.

Source:

P&A Grant Thornton