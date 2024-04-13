Tax Notes: ITR filing 2023: Extended banking hours, bank acceptance of tax returns on Saturdays, out-of-district filing

In line with the memorandum of agreement executed by Authorized Agent Banks (AABs), the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), the BIR has issued Bank Bulletins No. 2024-1 and No. 2024-02 to notify the public and to remind all AABs of the following:

(1) Extended banking hours until 5 p.m. from April 1 (Monday) to April 15, 2024 (Monday).

(2) Acceptance of tax returns/payments on April 6, 2024 (Saturday) and April 13, 2024 (Saturday).

(3) Acceptance of out-of-district filings and payments.

All income tax payments received on April 6 and April 14 shall be reported as collections for the following working days: April 8 and April 15, respectively.

When filing and paying tax returns with the AABs, taxpayers are reminded to furnish tax returns and their attachments in triplicate printed copies. BIR-BTr deposit/payment slip should be accomplished in triplicate and must contain the following: (a) transaction date; (b) name and Tax Identification Number (TIN) of taxpayer; (c) name of drawee bank and check number (for check payment); (d) bank debit advice number (for debit system payment) and (e) amount tax to be paid.

On the other hand, in line with Republic Act 11976, or the “Ease of Paying Taxes Act,” AABs may now accept tax payments from all taxpayers, regardless of the Revenue District Office (RDO) jurisdiction. AABs are then mandated to stamp “RECEIVED” and “Out-of-District” on the face of the three copies of the tax return/payment form, and on the pages of the Audit Certificate, Balance Sheet, and Income Statement for financial statements. All other attachments need not be stamped “RECEIVED.” In the cases of corporations and other juridical persons, a maximum of two extra copies of the audited financial statements shall be stamped “RECEIVED”.

Further, AABs may accept late payments of tax returns provided that the same shall be stamped “LATE FILING” and must be supported by computation of penalties by the concerned RDO/LTDO/LT Division. Additionally, a stamp indicating “INCREMENTS NOT PAID” on the face of the return if additional penalties are not paid.

In line with the EOPT, AABs may accept out-of-district tax returns/payment forms with payments from taxpayers paying through checks with different collecting AAB branch names, provided that payment is made through other branches of the same AAB. Check payments made without the name of the receiving AAB branch, TIN and name of the taxpayer on the face of the check may still be accepted by AABs, provided that all check payments are payable to the “Bureau of Internal Revenue” and that the name of the receiving branch, TIN and name of the taxpayer on the back of the check shall be written legibly.

Due to the incoming deadlines of the income tax returns, payments from taxpayers will still be accepted within the bank’s premises by the close of AAB banking hours. However, check payments made after the bank’s clearing cut-off time will still be accepted, provided that it shall be stamped “Received after cut-off/clearing time” on the tax return/payment form by the AAB.

With regard to taxpayers registered with the BIR’s Electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS), acceptance of payments of a manually filed tax return/payment form including attachments shall only be acceptable in case of the unavailability of the eFPS-AAB, while payments of manually filed tax return/payment including attachments from taxpayers are acceptable only in case of the unavailability of the eBIRForms facility.

Please be guided accordingly.

Source:

P&A Grant Thornton

Certified Public Accountants