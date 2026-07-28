Tax Notes: SEC extends reduced Securities Registration Fees for MSMEs until end of 2026

Qualified micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) may continue to avail themselves of the 50 percent discount on securities registration fees following the issuance of SEC Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 19, Series of 2026. The incentive covers securities registrations, including those filed under existing SEC frameworks for qualified power generation and distribution utility companies, real estate developers and managers involved in rental pool arrangements, agri-business corporations and hospitals.

Extension period

The incentive was initially granted under SEC MC No. 8, Series of 2025 and remained available through 30 June 2026 pursuant to SEC MC No. 13, Series of 2026. Under SEC MC No. 19, Series of 2026, the SEC has further extended the incentive until Dec. 31, 2026, providing qualified MSMEs with additional relief from regulatory costs and continued access to capital-raising opportunities.

Requirements

To avail of the discount, applicants must qualify as an MSME based on asset size under Republic Act No. 9501, excluding the land on which the corporation’s office, plant and equipment are situated. The classifications are as follows:

• Micro enterprises – not more than P3 million in assets;

• Small enterprises – more than P3 million up to P15 million; and,

• Medium enterprises – more than P15 million up to P100 million.

Applicants must also submit a Certification of MSME Qualification executed by the corporation’s president or treasurer, stating the corporation’s total assets, inclusive of those arising from loans but exclusive of the land on which the corporation’s office, plant and equipment are situated. In addition, corporations filing under the SEC FARMS framework pursuant to SEC MC No. 8, Series of 2023, except agri-business corporations, must have a paid-up capital of at least P25 million.

Effectivity

SEC MC No. 19, Series of 2026 shall take effect immediately upon its publication in two newspapers of general circulation.

Please be guided accordingly.

Source:

P&A Grant Thornton

Certified Public Accountants