Tax Notes: Suspension of all audit and other field operations of the BIR from Dec. 16, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024

With everyone on a high note for the forthcoming Christmas holidays, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has decided to give taxpayers an early present by postponing its examination and verification of books of accounts, records and other transactions from Dec. 16, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024.

During the covered period of suspension, the BIR will put on hold the issuance of written orders to audit or investigate taxpayers’ tax liabilities except for the following:

1. Investigation of cases prescribed on or before April 15, 2024;

2. Cases involving tax evasion;

3. Processing and verifying estate tax returns, donor’s tax returns, capital gains tax returns, and withholding tax returns concerning the sale of real properties or shares of stocks, along with associated documentary stamp tax returns;

4. Examination and/or verification of internal revenue tax liabilities for taxpayers retiring from business;

5. Monitoring of privilege stores (tiangge); and

6. Other matters or concerns subject to specific deadlines

Despite the suspension of its audit operations, the BIR emphasized the issuance of Assessment Notices, Warrants, and Seizure Notices to maximize its revenue collection for the remaining part of the year. Taxpayers also have the option to pay voluntarily without prior approval from the concerned BIR officials.

Source: P&A Grant Thornton

Certified Public Accountants