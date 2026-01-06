Tax Notes: Updated VAT-exempt medicines for broader healthcare access

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) issued Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 108-2025 to publish the full text of a letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) dated Oct. 16, 2025. This letter endorses the updated list of value-added tax (VAT)-exempt drugs under Republic Act (RA) 10963 (Train Law) and RA 11534 (Create Act).

The revision aims to ensure that essential medicines remain accessible and affordable for patients by exempting them from VAT.

Prior to RMC 108-2025, the BIR released several circulars to implement and update the VAT exemption on medicines:

• RMC 81-2021 introduced the initial list of VAT-exempt drugs for illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, mental illness, tuberculosis and kidn-

ey disease;

• RMC 119-2022 expanded coverage for cancer and diabetes treatments;

• RMC 42-2023 added drugs for mental illness and kidney disease; and

• RMC 93-2024 included high cholesterol medications for the first time.

These amendments reflect the government’s commitment to broaden access to life-saving and maintenance medicines.

RMC 108-2025 significantly increases the number of VAT-exempt drugs across major illness categories. The updated list now includes:

• Cancer: 675 drugs;

• Hypertension: 542 drugs;

• Diabetes: 323 drugs;

• Mental Illness: 300 drugs;

• High Cholesterol: 173 drugs;

• Kidney Disease: 154 drugs; and

• Tuberculosis: 75 drugs.

The full list can be accessed on the FDA website. This expansion underscores the continuing effort to align tax policy with public health priorities, helping to reduce the financial burden on patients and promote equitable access to healthcare.

