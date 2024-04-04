Taxi driver dies after being hit by truck while washing his car

A taxi driver died after being hit by a delivery van around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024, along the national highway in Barangay Lugo, Borbon town, northern Cebu.

SunStar Cebu learned from the Borbon Police Station under station commander Captain Gerry Antopina that the victim was washing his taxi by the side of the road when Mark Edward Maspara Abano, a 36-year-old driver of Fuso Canter delivery van from Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, struck him and his taxi.

Cahayagan and his taxi were dragged several meters to an empty lot by the side of the road.

Abano stated that he was traveling from Cebu City to Daanbantayan town to transport goods such as plastics, salt, and mung beans or monggos, when the truck's steering wheel became stuck and he was unable to move it, hitting both the victim and the taxi as a result.

The victim was rushed to the Juan Dosado District Hospital in Sogod town, where he was pronounced dead by his attending physician.

Abano’s truck boy, who was critically injured, was also brought to the hospital.

Abano is being held at the Borbon Police Station as he awaits the filing of charges.

However, he would be released once the matter would be settled between him and the victim's family. (DVG, TPT)