Taxi driver faces charges over traffic barrier incident

A DRIVER of a premium taxi in Cebu is facing multiple traffic violations after moving a road barrier to escape a traffic jam in Mandaue City.

Philip Adormeo, 24, from Talisay City, issued a public apology during a press conference on Monday, July 1, 2024, following his apprehension.

Adormeo is the driver who was caught on camera moving a road barrier on M.C. Briones St. on Sunday night, June 23, to escape traffic.

Adormeo said he moved the plastic barrier because his female passenger was in a rush to catch her flight. The woman was in a hurry due to her mother’s medical emergency.

The driver is charged for reckless driving, making an illegal U-turn, and obstructing traffic.

His actions were captured on video, which went viral. It later led to his identification and apprehension.

Hyll Retuya, head of the legal assistant department at the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), said they will not stop pursuing anyone who violates traffic laws.

“Even if someone tries to hide, the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with them,” Retuya said.

Retuya said they coordinated with the Land Transportation Office, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and several private individuals, including the person who uploaded the video, to apprehend Adormeo.

Adormeo cried while he publicly apologized for his actions.

“I made a mistake by taking a road I wasn’t supposed to,” he said in Cebuano.

Adormeo added that his passenger did manage to catch the flight.

Adormeo only became aware of the video on June 28 when his taxi operator informed him that it had gone viral.

Team Director Edwin Anthony Jumao-as acknowledged that the U-turn helped the passenger reach the airport amid the rain and flood, but stressed that Adormeo’s actions were illegal.

Aside from the public apology, Adormeo was made to pay a fine of P8,000 for obstruction and other violations.

Due to the emergency circumstances presented, Adormeo was given some leniency.

“We gave him consideration provided he made a public apology. So, other drivers passing through Mandaue understand the seriousness of our traffic regulations. If you commit a traffic violation, we have a legal team that will pursue any illegal actions,” Jumao-as said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Jumao-as also encouraged the public to report any traffic violations to the Team for resolution. / CAV