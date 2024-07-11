Taxi driver nabbed for allegedly bringing passenger into a motel

A taxi driver was taken into custody at the Mabolo Police Station after being accused by a 26-year-old business process outsourcing (BPO) employee of sexually abusing her.

The 44-year-old suspect, known only as Gel, was apprehended at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in the taxi company’s compound in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, following a manhunt operation.

He was from Bulacao Pardo, Cebu City.

According to an investigation done at the Mabolo Police Station, that after drinking at a restobar on Pelaez Street, the victim boarded the cab around 5 a.m. to take her to her residence in C. Padilla Street, Barangay Duljo Fatima.

However, she fell asleep while on the way.

She was already in a motel on Edgar Cokaliong Street in North Reclamation Area, Cebu City when she woke up, and the cab driver told her not to worry as he had not penetrated his organ.

"Yaw kabalaka, wala naku gipasulod (Don’t worry, my organ was not penetrated)," the taxi driver told her when she asked him what he did to her.

Her clothes and underwear were lying next to her, and she was completely nude.

The woman stood up right away, dressed up and went to the Mabolo Police Station to report the incident.

The body number and license plate of the taxi, along with the driver, were recognized after reviewing the establishment's CCTV footage.

According to the motel’s records, Gel checked in at 6:47 a.m. at the VIP room 11.

The culprit was apprehended by the authorities at Juscar Taxi's garage in Tabunok during a follow-up operation.

The victim was examined at the Pink Room of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and the results are still pending.

The suspect will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law. (AYB, TPT)