Taxi operator faces LTFRB raps over fare scam

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued a show cause order against the operator of a taxi allegedly involved in an overcharging scheme targeting K-pop singer Soobin during his trip to Cebu last March.

LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said the operator was ordered to surrender the taxi’s license plate and the driver’s license of the driver involved in the incident, which went viral after a video was posted on the K-pop group’s YouTube channel.

“This is a serious offense, especially since the incident puts the name of our country in a bad light in the international community. The viral video itself is already strong evidence,” Mendoza said in a press release on Good Friday, April 3, 2026.

Mendoza said the incident constituted violations of LTFRB rules and regulations, as well as the terms and conditions of the taxi’s Certificate of Public Convenience, particularly overcharging and the deliberate non-use of the taxi meter.

Overcharging

In a video uploaded on the YouTube channel of K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, Soobin and his companion were seen checking the fare from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport to their destination, which was estimated at around P300.

When they approached a taxi driver, they were initially charged P500, which they agreed to. However, while en route, the driver suddenly raised the fare to P1,000.

Soobin and his companion attempted to negotiate, insisting that they had already agreed on a P500 fare.

“I’m reporting this. Just now, he said P1,000. Don’t edit this part out, okay?” Soobin said on camera.

“I mean, P500 is already pushing it and then he raises it to P1,000,” he added.

The driver reasoned that fuel prices were high.

Upon reaching their destination, the driver again attempted to collect P1,000, but the passengers insisted on paying only the agreed P500 fare.

The incident prompted the LTFRB to order the impounding of the taxi and the filing of criminal charges against both the driver and the operator.

While the LTFRB has taken action, Mendoza said due process will still be observed.

The operator has been given the opportunity to explain in writing why its franchise should not be revoked, with a hearing set on April 21.

Based on the initial investigation by the LTFRB 7 office, the taxi unit involved bears body number 4351 and has already been placed under a 30-day suspension.

Mendoza said the LTFRB’s actions will not stop with this case, as the agency is pushing for a policy that would allow the automatic filing of criminal charges and the impounding of taxi units involved in overcharging incidents.

“We are with the taxi drivers who follow the rules and regulations, but we will make sure to send a strong message on what will happen if these rules are ignored at the expense of passengers,” Mendoza said. / JJL