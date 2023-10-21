Taxi robbery suspect caught by bystanders in Barangay Basak San Nicolas; alleged cohort escapes

ONE of the two suspects who held up a taxi driver was caught by bystanders in Sitio Pandayan, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City at around 6:10 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

The suspect was identified as Raymund Flores, 33, from Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu.

His cohort, JC Ortega, 21, of Sitio Lawis, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, managed to escape arrest.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Anthony Adizas, case investigator from Mambaling Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that according to the victim, Ponciano Mandawi Jr., driver of MMC Taxi who is from Barangay Mohon, Talisay City, the suspects rode in his taxi in Barangay Tejero and requested to be taken to Talisay City, but when they arrived at their destination, they once again told him that they were going to Lapu-Lapu City, while the fare reflected on the taxi meter had already reached P600.

But while they were moving, the two pointed a knife at Mandawi and announced a holdup.

Adizas claimed that Mandawi asked the holdup men not to kill him because he had a family to support and that he was waiting for the right opportunity to beg for assistance.

According to Adizas, Mandawi pulled over and called for help when he noticed a large crowd of bystanders in Sitio Pandayan.

This prompted the suspects to flee in various directions.

However, the onlookers quickly gave chase and managed to capture Flores in the interior portion of the sitio.

Flores is now under the custody of Mambaling police.

"Gigukod ni sila sa mga estambay naabot sa interior portion nadakpan ning usa! Pero ang kauban kalit nga nahanaw sa area," Adizas stated.

(They were pursued by bystanders until they entered the interior portion of the sitio; one of them was caught. But his companion vanished out of nowhere).

The suspects were unable to get the taxi driver's earnings. (GPL, TPT)