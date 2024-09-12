Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris

AMERICAN pop superstar Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November 2024.

Harris, the current vice president, is running against Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump.

Swift made her announcement following the debate between Harris and Trump on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most,” Swift said.

“As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

The singer also denied reports that she had endorsed Trump.

“Recently, I was made aware of an AI video of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run that was posted to his site,” Swift said.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.” / HBL