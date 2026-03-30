Taylor Swift wins big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

TAYLOR Swift added to her growing list of accolades after winning Pop Album of the Year and Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Entering the night with nine nominations, Swift emerged as one of the biggest winners, taking home a total of six awards. These included Pop Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, and Favorite Tour Style, further cementing her dominance in the music scene.

In her acceptance speech for Pop Album of the Year, Swift thanked her fans for inspiring the “energy” behind the album, describing it as “happy and strong and confident and free.” She also credited them for helping turn “The Fate of Ophelia” into one of the biggest hits of her career.

By the time she accepted the Artist of the Year award, one of the night’s top honors, Swift had already made multiple appearances on stage. She reflected on the continued support of her fans throughout her career and expressed gratitude to her fiancé, Travis Kelce, who attended the ceremony alongside her.

Swift previously won Artist of the Year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, making this another milestone moment in her already record-breaking run. (NPG)