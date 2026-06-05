‘Tayo sa Wakas’: DonBelle’s final film marks end of love team era

During promotional interviews, the lead stars said the film presents a more grounded and realistic portrayal of long-term relationships compared to their earlier projects.

Belle Mariano said the story reflects how relationships evolve over time.

“For the maturity of the characters, you can definitely see the growth in long term relationships as they go through the ups and downs that anyone can relate to,” she said.

Donny Pangilinan emphasized the importance of remembering a relationship’s foundation during challenges.

“No matter what happens in a relationship, get into work and don’t forget that you guys are together because you’ve been through a lot. Never forget that you love each other,” he said.

Belle Mariano also shared a message on self-care within relationships.

“When you love someone, make sure you save something for yourself. Love yourself and take it easy on yourself,” she said.

The film marks the final on-screen collaboration of Pangilinan and Mariano, closing a multi-year partnership that became one of the most recognizable love teams in Philippine entertainment.

“Tayo sa Wakas” has grossed P70 million as of Thursday, June 4, 2026, about a week after its May 27 theatrical release.

The film is set for international screenings in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Guam, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and the Middle East. / BKA