Tayud village chief faces charges over nephew’s hiring, sign change

CHARGES of nepotism and corruption have been lodged against the village chief of Barangay Tayud, Consolacion in northern Cebu by her predecessor, who accused her of appointing a relative to the barangay staff and changing signage without the council’s permission.

Tayud Barangay Captain Fe Cuyos is facing complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman Visayas for alleged violation of the Administrative Code of 1987, Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft Corrupt and Practices Act, and the Revised Penal Code (RPC).

Cuyos’ predecessor, Blessilda “Bingol” Villo, filed the charges on May 10, 2024.

Villo has urged the Ombudsman to place Cuyos under preventive suspension to ensure an unbiased investigation, saying there is a need to protect potential witnesses.

Cuyos defended herself in her counter-affidavit filed on July 12, denying the allegations against her.

“This complaint is solely resorted to harass, vex and inconvenience me and my staff from performing our functions and duties as barangay officials of Tayud,” she said.

Nephew’s appointment

Villo, in her complaint-affidavit, accused Cuyos of appointing nephew Rommel Paul Cuyos Fariolen as a barangay office staff member with a monthly honorarium of P15,000.

Villo claims this honorarium is significantly higher than other barangay staff members, whose monthly honorariums range from P7,000 to P12,000.

“Interestingly, Mr. Fariolen is a relative of the respondent (Cuyos) within the third civil degree by affinity, considering that Mr. Fariolen’s mother is the sister of respondent’s husband,” Villo said.

Villo said Cuyos violated Section 3(e) of RA 3019 “by appointing a relative within the fourth civil degree by affinity, and extending an undue favor to the relative by manifest partiality.”

Slogan, signage change

The former Tayud barangay captain further accused her successor of changing the village slogan on a signage, from “Kayud Tayud” to “Padayon Tayud,” without the council’s approval.

Villo said Cuyos’ action violated Article 220 of the Revised Penal Code because she pushed through with it without proper council resolution or disclosure of the funding source.

Villo said she spent P200,000 on the original signage, which Cuyos altered without obtaining clearance from the Commission on Audit.

“This is according to her whims lang nga moguba kay dili na siya ganahan ana. ‘Padayun Tayud’ kuno, which para nako padayunon niya akong mga projects. Unsa may padayunon niya nga first time man siya?” Villo told reporters in a press conference on Thursday, Aug. 1.

(She acted according to her whims, destroying a thing because she didn’t like it anymore. She changed the slogan to “Padayun Tayud,” which means that she would continue my projects. But what is she going to continue when it’s her first time?)

Response

In her response to Villo’s allegations, Cuyos argued in her counter-affidavit that under the Local Government Code, no one related to the appointing authority up to the fourth degree can be appointed to a career service position.

Cuyos maintained that the position held by Fariolen, a barangay office clerk, is not a career service position. She said her nephew was previously appointed by Villo herself.

The Tayud village chief further defended Fariolen’s salary, citing his technical skills in computer and information and technology as justification for the higher pay.

She claimed that Fariolen’s honorarium under her administration remained consistent with what he had received during Villo’s tenure.

Regarding the slogan change, Cuyos asserted her right as the new barangay captain to reflect her vision for Tayud, which she believes aligns with her constituents’ preferences.

She clarified that the P80,000 budget for the new signage was properly allocated through a barangay resolution.

“‘Padayun Tayud’ is just a slogan that the complainant can change if the people of Tayud place their trust in her again. Villo is not bound to follow my vision for Barangay Tayud, just as I am not bound by hers,” Cuyos said.

Cuyos described Villo’s allegations as baseless and without merit.

Cuyos was a barangay councilor during Villo’s stint as barangay captain and emerged victorious in the October 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections as barangay captain. Villo had been the barangay captain for eight years. / CAV