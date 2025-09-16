TBonz finally strikes gold

AMERICAN bowler Terrence “Tbonz” Williams finally clinched the coveted Bowler of the Week title after besting his opponents in the final round of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Weekly Sunday Shootout on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the SM Seaside Bowling Center.

Williams delivered under pressure, scoring a strike in the 10th frame to secure the victory with 187 pinfalls, edging out Southwestern University Phinma’s College of Engineering dean John Zamora by just four pins.

Zamora, who is originally from Dagupan, Pangasinan, but now resides permanently in Cebu, settled for runner-up honors with his 183 output. Completing the podium was Division C standout Tessie Dante, who tallied 172.

The championship shootout featured the top scorers from each division during the elimination phase.

Williams emerged Division A champion with a commanding 797 total in four games, outpacing Rene Ceniza (777), Edgar Marshall “Egay” Alqueza (751), Arthur Tapaya (718), and Nestor Ranido (704).

In Division B, Zamora led the group with a 754 aggregate, followed by Joma Avila (734), Manny Luis Bueno (719), Chris Ramil (713), and Geff Buyco (703).

Dante amassed 751 pinfalls to dominate Division C, outlasting Bebie Mauro (707), Frenzy Williams (694), Jocelyn Gilo (633), and Flor Hodgkinson (621).

The victory was particularly sweet for TBonz Williams, who had been chasing the weekly crown with wife and fellow bowler Frenzy. Both have been dedicating extra practice sessions in pursuit of the title.

With his breakthrough win, TBonz Williams adds his name to the growing list of SugBU champions, further energizing Cebu’s vibrant bowling community. / SUNSTAR CEBU SPORTS