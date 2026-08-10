TCL reinvents the mobile experience with the launch of its NXTPAPER smartphone series

FOR years, TCL has built its reputation as one of the world's leading TV brands, known for making premium display technology more accessible to consumers.

Now, the global technology company is taking the next step in its evolution as it officially unveils its smartphone lineup, bringing its expertise in display innovation to mobile devices.

Leading the launch are the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra, NXTPAPER 70 Pro, and K70 Power 4G—a new generation of smartphones designed to deliver smarter, more comfortable, and more powerful mobile experiences for today's connected lifestyle.

At the heart of the lineup is TC's proprietary NXTPAPER technology, an award-winning display innovation that redefines how people use their smartphones.

First introduced in 2021, NXTPAPER combines hardware and software advancements to reduce eye strain while preserving vivid colors and sharp picture quality. The result is a paper-like viewing experience that remains comfortable even during extended hours of reading, working, streaming, or scrolling.

"We're excited to officially introduce TCL Mobile Phones to the Philippine market. This launch reflects our commitment to bringing meaningful innovation to more consumers through devices that enhance the way people work, create, communicate, and stay entertained every day. With our expertise in display technology and user-focused design, we invite everyone to experience a smarter way to stay connected", Mr. Peter Chen, CEO of TCL Philippines, shared.