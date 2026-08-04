TCL solidifies market leadership as PH No. 1 Panel TV Brand for three straight years

TCL has once again been recognized as the No. 1 Panel TV Brand in the Philippines, according to the 2025 Annual Cumulative Market Share Report by TRS Research. Marking its third consecutive year at the top, the achievement reinforces TCL's sustained market leadership and reflects the continued trust and preference of Filipino consumers.

Based on nationwide brick-and-mortar retail performance throughout 2025, the independent TRS Research report affirms TCL's strong presence in one of the country's most competitive consumer electronics categories. More than an industry milestone, the recognition highlights TCL's consistent ability to deliver meaningful innovation, outstanding product quality, and exceptional viewing experiences that resonate with Filipino households.

TCL's continued success in the Philippines mirrors its growing global leadership. According to leading market research firm Omdia, TCL ranked No. 1 worldwide in shipments of 75-inch-and-above TVs and Mini LED TVs in 2025. The company also maintained its position as the global leader in Google TV shipments for five consecutive years, from 2021 to 2025, reinforcing TCL's standing as a leading innovator in display technology.

"Being recognized as the Philippines' No. 1 Panel TV Brand for the third consecutive year is a significant milestone for TCL and a reflection of the trust that Filipino consumers continue to place in our brand. This achievement inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation while making premium technologies more accessible to every Filipino household. We remain committed to delivering products that combine world-class performance, outstanding quality, and exceptional value," says Mr. Peter Chen, CEO of TCL Philippines

Driving the next generation of display innovation

Building on this remarkable achievement, TCL continues to shape the future of home entertainment by introducing Super-QD Mini LED (SQD-Mini LED)—its latest breakthrough in premium display technology.

Powered by TCL's industry-leading expertise, SQD-Mini LED delivers remarkable precision in backlighting, richer color reproduction, enhanced brightness, and deeper contrast, creating an immersive viewing experience that brings every scene to life with exceptional realism.

Representing far more than an evolution in naming, SQD-Mini LED embodies TCL's next generation of display innovation and its commitment to redefining premium television experiences. This dedication has already earned international recognition, with the TCL X11L, the world's first SQD-Mini LED flagship television, receiving the Innovative Display Technology Gold Award at the prestigious Global Top Brands (GTB) Awards during CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Organized by International Data Group (IDG) and supported by IDC, the award recognizes TCL's continued leadership in advancing display technologies on the global stage.

"Innovation has always been at the heart of everything we do. With Super-QD Mini LED, we're introducing a new generation of display technology that delivers extraordinary picture quality and a truly immersive viewing experience. As we continue to inspire greatness through innovation, we remain focused on bringing world-class technologies closer to more Filipino families," Mr. Chen added.

For TCL, "Inspire Greatness" is more than a brand philosophy—it is a commitment to continuously redefine what's possible through innovation, empowering consumers with smarter technologies that elevate everyday living.

For more information about TCL's latest products and innovations, visit www.tcl.com/ph/en. (SPONSORED CONTENT)