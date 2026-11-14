TCNHS gets 300 chairs

Zinnia Mae P. Manzanades and Alfe Kenn V. Notarte

IN RESPONSE to a news article highlighting the shortage of classroom armchairs, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 300 chairs to Talisay City National High School (TCNHS) on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

The initiative aims to improve classroom conditions and provide students with adequate seating, eliminating the need to use stools and teachers’ desks as alternatives.

“The Department of Education (DepEd) Central Office called me and informed me that there was a news article about the shortage of chairs, prompting us to donate 800 chairs to schools in Talisay, including Talisay City National High School,” said Anthony John Balledos, the church’s country director.

SunStar’s Campus Perspective recently published a report highlighting the shortage of classroom armchairs faced by students at TCNHS.

The arrival of the new chairs is expected to provide students with a more comfortable learning environment, replacing uncomfortable wooden chairs previously used in classrooms.

“For me, the new chairs that have arrived are very great for students who have struggled with uncomfortable wooden chairs. As someone who has experienced both the old and new chairs, I can say that this is a big step up in comfort,” said Grade 8 student Zheke Marti Geonzon.

Beyond the chair donation, the church also plans to establish reading hubs nationwide, equipped with air-conditioning units, tables, and chairs to provide a more conducive learning environment for students struggling with reading.

“Currently, we have a national project covering 52 provinces, where the church donates reading hubs measuring 3 by 6 meters, equipped with air-conditioning units, tables, and chairs. These facilities are intended for struggling readers, and the project is conducted annually,” Balledos said.

The donation underscores the impact of campus journalism in bringing overlooked school concerns to public attention and encouraging external support.

What began as a report on the shortage of classroom chairs has resulted in improved learning facilities and plans for additional educational resources.