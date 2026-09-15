TD spotted east of PH

A TROPICAL depression east of the Philippines may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in the coming days, the weather bureau said Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 5 a.m. bulletin that the tropical depression was located 2,675 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas. It was moving north-northeastward at 15 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

Pagasa weather specialist Veronica Torres said the weather disturbance was not expected to make landfall or have a “direct effect” on any part of the country.

The easterlies will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail across the country, while coastal waters throughout the archipelago will be slight to moderate. / PNA