Teacher calls out lapses in Libreng Sakay Program; LTFRB vows probe

A REGULAR commuter has raised concerns over the government’s Libreng Sakay Program along the Urgello–Parkmall route.

The 36-year-old female teacher reported that on Friday, September 5, 2025, around 6 a.m., a modern public utility vehicle (MPUV) had already entered Parkmall but was left parked on the side, as shown in a photo she took.

She said the driver only accommodated passengers after being approached by a barker, noting that no MPUV was immediately available for commuters to board.

The passenger also recounted earlier incidents where drivers refused to pick up waiting commuters along the route.

She appealed to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Central Visayas to take action and address the problem.

“Matarong unta ni sa taga LTFRB ba. Dako na baya kaayo ni nga tabang unta ang free ride. But sad to say mga ubang driver di man mo tuman,” said the 36-year-old teacher.

LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said the agency will conduct an investigation on the incident.

Montealto advised the complainant to visit the LTFRB 7 office or send a written statement via email to clarify what happened.

He said the terminal in Parkmall has a system for smooth dispatching.

The Libreng Sakay Program by the Department of Transportation was launched on July 23, operating during peak hours, or 6 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. daily, including holidays and weekends. (DPC)