Teacher faces raps for biting two students who refused to show their ‘abs’

Teacher charged RA 7610A TEACHER of Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School (DVRMNHS) in Barangay Basak Pardo will be charged with violating Republic Act (RA) 7610 or Child Abuse on Thursday, September 5, 2024, for biting his two students who allegedly ignored his request to show their abdominal muscles or abs.

According to Police Major Jiceree Basitao, the chief of the Inayawan Police Station, only the 15-year-old son of a police officer has filed a formal complaint after the 14-year-old male student hesitated to file a lawsuit because he did not want any trouble.

But Basitao revealed that they continue to urge the parents of the 14-year-old boy to file a case.

"Ugma ma file na nato ang kaso kining RA 7610 ang ni file ani katong anak sa police katong gipaak, ang usa so far wala pa magpakita og interest pero ato tong gi awhag ba nga mo file og case pero sa pagkakaron medyo nag duha-duha kay ayaw nila nang gubot but so far ugma mo file na gyud tong anak sa police," Basitao said.

(We will file the case tomorrow. The policeman's son who was bitten by the man filed RA 7610. The other one has not yet showed interest in filing a case because they don’t want any problems, but we are pushing him to do so).

The evidence being held by the Inayawan Police Station is strong, including hospital-issued medical certifications for the two students.

The class president, along with the other students who saw the incident, also signed an affidavit detailing the teacher's treatment of the two kids.

"Mo testify tong president nila and other students present during atung koan pang hitabo," Basitao said.

(The president will testify along with other students present during the incident).

According to Basitao, there might be more victims out there who are scared to disclose what happened to them at the hands of the said teacher.

It has been known in the school that the teacher used to invite students to an evening stroll and then treat them to meals, yet it was only recently that his wrongdoings were discovered. (AYB, TPT)