Teacher from Cebu among 19 killed in Negros clash

A TEACHER from Tabogon town in northern Cebu was among those killed in an armed encounter in Toboso, Negros Occidental.

Maria Clarita Branzuel Blanco was identified as one of 19 suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) who died in a 12-hour firefight with government forces on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The encounter occurred in Barangay Salamanca, where troops from the 79th Infantry Battalion engaged alleged remnants of the Northern Negros Front at about 4 a.m. The clash later shifted to near a fishpond in Sitio Plaringding, where soldiers recovered the bodies.

Operation details

The military confirmed the death of Roger Fabillar, also known as “Jhong” or “Arnel Tapang,” a senior commander of the NPA’s Northern Negros Front commander who carried a P2 million bounty for alleged involvement in killings and extortion in northern Negros.

In a post on its Facebook page, Bombyo Radyo Cebu identified 11 of the 19 fatalities, including Blanco, Fabillar, Pedro Bonghanoy, Rene Villarin Sr., Alejandro Montoya, Ruel Sabillo, Sonny Boy Caramihan Manayon, Arnel Javoc, RJ Nichole Ledesma, Maureen Keil Santuyo and Alyssa Alano.

Brig. Gen. Ted Dumosmog, commander of the 303rd Infantry Brigade, said the operation was launched following information from residents and the encounter was legitimate.

Academic ties

Authorities and student groups identified several fatalities with academic and professional ties. These include Santuyo, a teacher from the University of the Philippines Manila; Alano, education and research councilor of the University of the Philippines Diliman University Student Council (USC); and Ledesma, a journalist and Negros Island Region coordinator of the Altermidya Network.

As of Thursday, April 23, the Police Regional Office in the Negros Island Region continues to verify the identities of the remaining fatalities as families travel to claim the bodies.

Council demands justice

The UP Diliman USC condemned the killing of Alano, describing her as a dedicated student leader who immersed herself with farmers to understand their conditions amid alleged land issues and militarization.

“The UP Diliman USC also firmly opposes the brutal and repeated violations of the reactionary government and its mercenaries against the human rights of the people of Negros, as well as activists who support the struggle of the oppressed masses,” the USC said in Tagalog.

The council said it would continue to push for justice and social change despite the loss.

“No human rights violations”

The Philippine Army (PA) denied allegations that those killed were civilians such as researchers, journalists and student leaders and rejected claims of human rights violations and breaches of International Humanitarian Law.

“While any loss of life is deeply concerning and warrants proper investigation, it is also important to address a fundamental question: ‘bakit sila nasa mismong encounter site, armado, at nakikipagbarilan sa mga sundalo (Why were they at the actual encounter site, armed, and engaging in a firefight with soldiers)?’ This is not a trivial detail that can simply be ignored or dismissed,” it said.

The PA said allegations should be addressed through proper legal and institutional processes, not on social media. / TPM, KAL