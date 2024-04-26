Teacher, her live-in partner nabbed in buy-bust in upland Cebu City

A buy-bust resulted in the arrest of a private school teacher and her live-in partner who were on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's (PDEA) list of targeted individuals.

The suspects were identified as Rey Mark Rabasano, 23, a live-in partner who was unemployed, and Maribel Arcilla, 31, a private school teacher.

They were both from Sitio Highway in Barangay Pung-ol Sibugay, Cebu City.

A cell phone, a motorcycle, buy-bust money, and 15 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P102,000 were taken from them.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, the operatives of Mabolo Police Station 4 and PDEA Cebu carried out the anti-illegal drug operation around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in the mountain Cebu City barangay of Babag 2, after verifying information about the couple’s illegal drug activity.

The suspects could allegedly dispose of 100 to 300 grams of illegal substance each week. (AYB, TPT)