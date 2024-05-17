Teacher lands in jail after going berserk

A TEACHER, who allegedly sidelined as vlogger, landed in jail after he went berserk past midnight on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Sitio Huyong-Huyong, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Cyril Jumao-as Abelgas, 45, a teacher from Cordova Cebu.

Additionally, he resisted arrest and fought with the policemen and barangay tanods who arrived at the scene.

SunStar Cebu is trying to reach out to the suspect in an effort to get his side on the issue. (GPL, TPT)