Teacher nabbed for illegal drugs

A 53-YEAR-OLD teacher was arrested by police after authorities allegedly recovered a packet of shabu from him around 10 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2026, in Block 4, Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

Police said the suspect, a resident of Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, currently teaches at a public school in the city.

According to the Sawang Calero Police, officers were conducting an intensified anti-illegal drugs operation in the area when they noticed the teacher allegedly engaged in a transaction.

Police said when the teacher noticed their presence, he fled. However, authorities said that in his panic, he tripped and injured his leg.

Officers caught up with the teacher and allegedly recovered a sachet containing suspected illegal drugs from him.

The suspect is currently detained at the Sawang Calero Police Station and is facing charges for violating Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (JDG)