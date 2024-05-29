Cebu

Teacher traveling to school hurt in road accident

Photo by Guam P. Logroño

A GUADALUPE Elementary School teacher in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City may not be able to report to work since he was taken to a hospital shortly after another motorcycle struck his around 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The victim was identified as Galileo Caratao, a Grade 4 adviser.

The victim reportedly turned his motorcycle’s signal lights on to turn left toward Guadalupe Elementary School when struck by another motorcycle driven by Marvin Alfanta, a 32-year-old man from Oprra Road, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Alfanta was headed back home after buying fish at the Carbon public market.

He was driving fast and trailing another fast-moving motorcycle when the incident happened.

According to him, he kept honking his horn to warn the teacher not to cross, but the latter continued to his direction, resulting in a collision.

SunStar Cebu was unable to get the side of the victim as he was already loaded into the ambulance. (GPL, TPT)

