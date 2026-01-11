Teachers adopt AI tools to enhance learning

MORE than 300 educators in the Sta. Rosa and Calamba, Laguna clusters have begun integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into their daily instruction as part of a new nationwide initiative to modernize the country’s education sector.

The program, which held training sessions on Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, 2025, equips teachers with AI-powered assistants designed to streamline lesson planning, assessment creation and real-time classroom management. By automating administrative tasks, the initiative aims to free up time for educators to focus on student mentorship while allowing learners to master concepts at their own pace.

The project is being rolled out through a partnership between CitySavings Bank Cebu and Khan Academy Philippines. The collaboration seeks to address learning gaps in the Philippines, particularly in remote communities, by providing free access to advanced digital resources like “Khanmigo,” an AI-based teaching tool.

Mikee Landicho, a teacher at Camp Vicente Lim Integrated School who participated in the pilot run, noted that the technology aids in developing problem-solving skills.

“The interactive practice exercises and instant feedback significantly enhance learning,” Landicho said.

Paula Ruelan, head of Reputation and Brand Management at CitySavings, described the move as an effort to co-create a “future-ready” learning environment.

“By providing teachers with AI-powered resources... we are not just supporting their current professional development, but actively co-creating a sustainable... environment where both educators and students can thrive,” Ruelan stated.

The initiative follows a series of logistical support efforts for the Department of Education, including the donation of laptops and school equipment, as organizers aim to scale the program to benefit more public school divisions across the country.