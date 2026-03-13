Teachers advance under DepEd program

A TOTAL of 418 public school teachers in Talisay City were promoted Friday, March 13, 2026, under the Department of Education’s Expanded Career Progression (ECP) program, which allows educators to advance in rank and salary without leaving classroom instruction.

Education Secretary Juan Edgardo Angara led the ceremonial induction and oath-taking at Talisay City National High School, saying the program provides a clearer career ladder for teachers and aims to retain experienced educators in schools.

On Friday, a ceremonial induction and oathtaking program for 418 ECP candidates was held at the Talisay City National High School at Barangay Poblacion. The promotion forms part of the rollout of the ECP System in DepEd 7.

The ECP system was introduced through Executive Order 174 to simplify promotions and address long-standing concerns about limited advancement opportunities in the teaching profession.

Among those promoted was Daisy Dela Serna, 56, a Filipino teacher at Lawaan National High School who started teaching in 1995. She was promoted from Teacher I to Teacher III and currently handles Grade 9 and Grade 10 classes.

Dela Serna said the process involved several stages, including computerized evaluations, online interviews and demonstration teaching.

“The requirements were difficult… but I pushed myself to do it even if it was hard,” she said. “It took many years, but now I feel proud of what I have achieved as a teacher.”

Salary rates

Under the 2025 public school salary rates, Teacher III has Salary Grade 13 or P34,421, while Teacher I has Salary Grade 11 or P30,024.

Across Central Visayas, 762 teachers were promoted under the ECP system, from Teacher II to Teacher VI and Master Teacher II to Master Teacher III.

Angara said the department is also studying ways to make promotions automatic once teachers meet the required qualifications.

The ECP system replaces the old ERF promotion scheme with new positions such as Teacher IV to VII and Master Teacher V, allowing teachers to advance without moving to administrative posts.

Angara added that reforms are also being implemented to reduce teachers’ paperwork and allow them to focus more on classroom instruction. / EHP